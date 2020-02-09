Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,863 shares of company stock valued at $26,573,866. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $341.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.59, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $355.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

