Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 14,377 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.14 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

