Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $12,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

