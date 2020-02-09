Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

NYSE AGN opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

