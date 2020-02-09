Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

