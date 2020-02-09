Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.