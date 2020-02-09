Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,930,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,598,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,035,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.