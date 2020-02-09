Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.64.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

