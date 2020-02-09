Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.63 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

