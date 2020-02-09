Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.57 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $200.79 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

