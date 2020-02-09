Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.68 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $556.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

