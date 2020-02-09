Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG opened at $579.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.70 and a 200-day moving average of $551.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.