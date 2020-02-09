Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 364.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.12.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.39.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

