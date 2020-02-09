Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after buying an additional 1,039,787 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock valued at $43,455,356. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

