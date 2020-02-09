Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $84.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

