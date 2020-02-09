Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

