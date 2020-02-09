Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.16 and a twelve month high of $186.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

