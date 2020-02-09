Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,213 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after acquiring an additional 442,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,201,000 after acquiring an additional 329,577 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $27,983,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.49 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

