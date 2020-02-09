Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,240 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $144.04 and a 12-month high of $180.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.