Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,479 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

