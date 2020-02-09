Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,849 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.