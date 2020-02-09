Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,445 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Visa by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.