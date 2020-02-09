Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 789 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.28. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

