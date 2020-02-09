Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 799 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.89. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $189.21 and a 52 week high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.