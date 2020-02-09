Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 859 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,487.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

