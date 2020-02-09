Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 960 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.