Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $124,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $147.32 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

