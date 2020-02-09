Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

