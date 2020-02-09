Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

