Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

