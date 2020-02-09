Cindicator Price Up 34% Over Last 7 Days (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance and Mercatox. Cindicator has a market cap of $14.68 million and $102,917.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.