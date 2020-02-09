Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Cinemark posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

CNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 992,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,246. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

