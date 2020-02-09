Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 4.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

