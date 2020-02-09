Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,892,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,406 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $281,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

