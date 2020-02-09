Civic (CVC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, ABCC and IDEX. Civic has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, GOPAX, Mercatox, Huobi, Kyber Network, Kucoin, COSS, ABCC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

