Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. 72,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

