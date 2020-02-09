Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $93,632.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market capitalization of $93,632.00 and $48.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,420,058 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

