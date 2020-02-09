Clams Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00005485 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,609,867 coins and its circulating supply is 3,983,389 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

