Claymore (CLM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

