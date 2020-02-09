Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,729 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for 2.2% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

