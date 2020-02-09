ClearPoll Reaches Market Cap of $237,400.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $237,400.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 150.8% against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

