Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 5,702,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

