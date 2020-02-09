Clipper Coin Trading Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $15.53 million and $8.55 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.81 or 0.05792353 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00129436 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003100 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

