CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51,758.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $51,758.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00005961 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 125.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004412 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037448 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,400,566 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Bitbns and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

