CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CME Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,400. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

