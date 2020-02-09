Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Cna Financial worth $51,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $46.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

