CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Brokerages expect that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.67 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $160.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.88 million to $161.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.61 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $184.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million.

CCNE has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCNE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.