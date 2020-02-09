CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get CNOOC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 295.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $156.04. 66,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $139.77 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.