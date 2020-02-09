CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CNXM. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $14.19 on Friday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $908.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.