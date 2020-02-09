Coastal Investment Management L.P. Invests $10.72 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,715,000. Alphabet accounts for about 7.8% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

